BRC Inc. (BRCC) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) has seen 1.69 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.57B, closed the last trade at $19.99 per share which meant it gained $1.21 on the day or 6.44% during that session. The BRCC stock price is -14.06% off its 52-week high price of $22.80 and 54.48% above the 52-week low of $9.10. The 3-month trading volume is 1.25 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BRC Inc. (BRCC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) trade information

Sporting 6.44% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the BRCC stock price touched $19.99 or saw a rise of 12.32%. Year-to-date, BRC Inc. shares have moved 96.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 33.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) have changed 100.70%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -42.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 19.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 34.97% from current levels.

BRC Inc. (BRCC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 107.58% over the past 6 months, compared to 8.70% for the industry.

BRCC Dividends

BRC Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.