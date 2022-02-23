Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) tumbled -6.03%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has a beta value of 1.58 and has seen 15.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.54B, closed the last trade at $20.74 per share which meant it lost -$1.33 on the day or -6.03% during that session. The PLUG stock price is -178.59% off its 52-week high price of $57.78 and 15.57% above the 52-week low of $17.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 19.86 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 18 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

Sporting -6.03% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the PLUG stock price touched $20.74 or saw a rise of 14.12%. Year-to-date, Plug Power Inc. shares have moved -26.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) have changed -1.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 69.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.98.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Plug Power Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -18.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -106.90%, compared to 15.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 91.10% and 25.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 47.80%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $158.87 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $153.59 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $96.3 million and $73.7 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 65.00% for the current quarter and 108.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -39.60% over the past 5 years.

PLUG Dividends

Plug Power Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.79% with a share float percentage of 61.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Plug Power Inc. having a total of 854 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 49.41 million shares worth more than $1.26 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 48.03 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.36 billion and represent 8.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.82% shares in the company for having 16.26 million shares of worth $415.28 million while later fund manager owns 12.96 million shares of worth $331.07 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.25% of company’s outstanding stock.