Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RNA) Disappoints Wall Street With 6.30% Stock Price Gain

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) has seen 1.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $761.13M, closed the last trade at $15.87 per share which meant it gained $0.94 on the day or 6.30% during that session. The RNA stock price is -86.45% off its 52-week high price of $29.59 and 15.63% above the 52-week low of $13.39. The 3-month trading volume is 261.48K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.7.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) trade information

Sporting 6.30% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the RNA stock price touched $15.87 or saw a rise of 6.37%. Year-to-date, Avidity Biosciences Inc. shares have moved -33.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) have changed 11.60%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $49.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 68.13% from current levels. The projected low price target is $36.00 while the price target rests at a high of $60.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -278.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -126.84% from current levels.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Avidity Biosciences Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -26.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -34.15%, compared to 8.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -62.80% and -28.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 40.10%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.17 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.25 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.14 million and $2.7 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.30% for the current quarter and -16.80% for the next.

RNA Dividends

Avidity Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.32% with a share float percentage of 104.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Avidity Biosciences Inc. having a total of 166 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 7.09 million shares worth more than $174.64 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 15.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RTW Investments LP, with the holding of over 4.79 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $118.1 million and represent 10.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.99% shares in the company for having 2.81 million shares of worth $69.17 million while later fund manager owns 1.32 million shares of worth $29.7 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.81% of company’s outstanding stock.