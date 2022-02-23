APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) Gained 3.12% In One Month

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) has a beta value of 4.46 and has seen 2.52 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.36B, closed the recent trade at $31.63 per share which meant it gained $0.59 on the day or 1.90% during that session. The APA stock price is -15.27% off its 52-week high price of $36.46 and 50.84% above the 52-week low of $15.55. The 3-month trading volume is 9.38 million shares.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) trade information

Sporting 1.90% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the APA stock price touched $31.63 or saw a rise of 4.84%. Year-to-date, APA Corporation shares have moved 15.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) have changed 3.12%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $39.37, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.66% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $60.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -89.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.15% from the levels at last check today.

APA Corporation (APA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that APA Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 79.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 69.23%, compared to 29.30% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.80% over the past 5 years.

APA Dividends

APA Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.50 at a share yield of 1.61%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.95% with a share float percentage of 89.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with APA Corporation having a total of 668 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 46.65 million shares worth more than $999.79 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 25.43 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $545.01 million and represent 7.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Oakmark Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.78% shares in the company for having 13.74 million shares of worth $294.53 million while later fund manager owns 10.74 million shares of worth $230.09 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.96% of company’s outstanding stock.