An In-Depth Look At The NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Stock

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 0.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $49.93B, closed the recent trade at $188.65 per share which meant it gained $1.41 on the day or 0.75% during that session. The NXPI stock price is -27.17% off its 52-week high price of $239.91 and 12.97% above the 52-week low of $164.19. The 3-month trading volume is 2.52 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $3.17.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) trade information

Sporting 0.75% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the NXPI stock price touched $188.65 or saw a rise of 5.98%. Year-to-date, NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares have moved -17.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) have changed -6.36%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $244.48, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.84% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $170.00 while the price target rests at a high of $320.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -69.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.89% from the levels at last check today.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 27.59%, compared to 33.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 37.20% and 30.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.10%.

22 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.1 billion for the current quarter. 22 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.15 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -50.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -78.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.83%.

NXPI Dividends

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.25 at a share yield of 1.20%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.91% with a share float percentage of 93.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NXP Semiconductors N.V. having a total of 1,450 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 23.34 million shares worth more than $5.32 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 8.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 19.54 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.45 billion and represent 7.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard 500 Index Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.09% shares in the company for having 5.57 million shares of worth $1.09 billion while later fund manager owns 3.72 million shares of worth $831.51 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.40% of company’s outstanding stock.