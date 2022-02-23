An In-Depth Look At The Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE:BBW) has a beta value of 2.00 and has seen 1.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $298.51M, closed the last trade at $18.68 per share which meant it lost -$2.25 on the day or -10.75% during that session. The BBW stock price is -25.8% off its 52-week high price of $23.50 and 71.2% above the 52-week low of $5.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 377.13K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.64.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE:BBW) trade information

Sporting -10.75% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the BBW stock price touched $18.68 or saw a rise of 16.61%. Year-to-date, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. shares have moved -4.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE:BBW) have changed 10.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $33.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $33.00 while the price target rests at a high of $33.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -76.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -76.66% from current levels.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 32.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 326.21%, compared to 0.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 54.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $111.92 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $76.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -32.28% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 298.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

BBW Dividends

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 08 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE:BBW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.73% with a share float percentage of 69.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. having a total of 88 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cannell Capital LLC with over 1.34 million shares worth more than $22.76 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Cannell Capital LLC held 8.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Kanen Wealth Management LLC, with the holding of over 1.15 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.55 million and represent 7.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Northern Lights Fd Tr II-North Star Micro Cap Fd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.27% shares in the company for having 0.37 million shares of worth $6.28 million while later fund manager owns 0.2 million shares of worth $3.74 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.23% of company’s outstanding stock.