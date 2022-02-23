An In-Depth Look At Tenneco Inc. (TEN)

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has a beta value of 2.39 and has seen 10.9 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $823.35M, closed the recent trade at $19.36 per share which meant it gained $9.38 on the day or 94.04% during that session. The TEN stock price is -17.51% off its 52-week high price of $22.75 and 50.88% above the 52-week low of $9.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 811.11K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tenneco Inc. (TEN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.17.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) trade information

Sporting 94.04% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the TEN stock price touched $19.36 or saw a rise of 0.72%. Year-to-date, Tenneco Inc. shares have moved -11.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) have changed -4.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.33, which means that the shares’ value could drop -26.29% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -13.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 58.68% from the levels at last check today.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tenneco Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -36.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 611.36%, compared to 13.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -89.90% and -24.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.90%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.18 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.65 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $4.65 billion and $4.73 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -10.10% for the current quarter and -1.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -46.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -352.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.42%.

TEN Dividends

Tenneco Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.16% with a share float percentage of 73.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tenneco Inc. having a total of 274 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.98 million shares worth more than $128.16 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.59 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $65.46 million and represent 5.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.56% shares in the company for having 2.92 million shares of worth $41.73 million while later fund manager owns 2.31 million shares of worth $32.95 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.81% of company’s outstanding stock.