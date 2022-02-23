An In-Depth Look At Talos Energy Inc. (TALO)

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) has a beta value of 2.84 and has seen 1.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.04B, closed the last trade at $12.28 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 0.99% during that session. The TALO stock price is -54.15% off its 52-week high price of $18.93 and 30.21% above the 52-week low of $8.57. The 3-month trading volume is 1.30 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) trade information

Sporting 0.99% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the TALO stock price touched $12.28 or saw a rise of 6.26%. Year-to-date, Talos Energy Inc. shares have moved 25.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) have changed 25.56%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.51% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.50 while the price target rests at a high of $26.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -111.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1.79% from current levels.

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Talos Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 26.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 88.29%, compared to 15.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 99.10% and 127.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 83.20%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $306.34 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $313.59 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $175.71 million and $238.64 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 74.30% for the current quarter and 31.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.40% over the past 5 years.

TALO Dividends

Talos Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 09 and March 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.67% with a share float percentage of 86.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Talos Energy Inc. having a total of 225 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Riverstone Holdings LLC with over 22.6 million shares worth more than $311.14 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Riverstone Holdings LLC held 27.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Apollo Management Holdings, L.P., with the holding of over 13.57 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $186.85 million and represent 16.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and MainStay MacKay High Yield Corporate Bond Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.38% shares in the company for having 2.77 million shares of worth $35.95 million while later fund manager owns 2.07 million shares of worth $26.9 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.53% of company’s outstanding stock.