An Analysis Of Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Stock

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) has seen 1.68 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.34B, closed the last trade at $17.56 per share which meant it lost -$0.49 on the day or -2.71% during that session. The PLTK stock price is -90.38% off its 52-week high price of $33.43 and 15.66% above the 52-week low of $14.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.42 million shares.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) trade information

Sporting -2.71% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the PLTK stock price touched $17.56 or saw a rise of 8.78%. Year-to-date, Playtika Holding Corp. shares have moved 1.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) have changed -3.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22.00 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -99.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -25.28% from current levels.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Playtika Holding Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -31.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 183.33%, compared to 9.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -5.30% and 188.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.90%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $645 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $690.73 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $573.5 million and $580.93 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.50% for the current quarter and 18.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -12.90% over the past 5 years.

PLTK Dividends

Playtika Holding Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 83.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.14% with a share float percentage of 120.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Playtika Holding Corp. having a total of 212 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 11.21 million shares worth more than $309.81 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 2.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 10.32 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $285.16 million and represent 2.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are New Economy Fund (The) and Amcap Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.07% shares in the company for having 4.4 million shares of worth $75.6 million while later fund manager owns 4.33 million shares of worth $74.39 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.06% of company’s outstanding stock.