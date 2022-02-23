Alcoa Corporation (AA) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) has a beta value of 2.28 and has seen 1.9 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.56B, closed the recent trade at $74.26 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 0.23% during that session. The AA stock price is -7.84% off its 52-week high price of $80.08 and 69.1% above the 52-week low of $22.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.09 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alcoa Corporation (AA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.77.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) trade information

Sporting 0.23% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the AA stock price touched $74.26 or saw a rise of 7.27%. Year-to-date, Alcoa Corporation shares have moved 24.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) have changed 31.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $73.27, which means that the shares’ value could drop -1.35% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $55.00 while the price target rests at a high of $90.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -21.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.94% from the levels at last check today.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alcoa Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 80.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.57%, compared to 3.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 580.80% and 111.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 31.20%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.3 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.2 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.39 billion and $2.65 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 38.10% for the current quarter and 20.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 28.00% over the past 5 years.

AA Dividends

Alcoa Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between April 13 and April 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.40 at a share yield of 0.54%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.43% with a share float percentage of 78.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alcoa Corporation having a total of 620 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.71 million shares worth more than $817.89 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 8.45 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $413.3 million and represent 4.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.68% shares in the company for having 5.01 million shares of worth $245.42 million while later fund manager owns 4.42 million shares of worth $216.39 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.36% of company’s outstanding stock.