Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) has seen 2.96 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $110.21B, closed the recent trade at $156.40 per share which meant it lost -$8.84 on the day or -5.35% during that session. The ABNB stock price is -37.78% off its 52-week high price of $215.49 and 17.07% above the 52-week low of $129.71. The 3-month trading volume is 6.28 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 17 out of 35 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

Sporting -5.35% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the ABNB stock price touched $156.40 or saw a rise of 18.43%. Year-to-date, Airbnb Inc. shares have moved -0.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) have changed 5.43%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $205.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.01% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $150.00 while the price target rests at a high of $250.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -59.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.09% from the levels at last check today.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Airbnb Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 12.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 349.12%, compared to 18.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100.30% and 78.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 74.60%.

31 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.46 billion for the current quarter. 22 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.25 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $859.26 million and $886.94 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 70.00% for the current quarter and 41.20% for the next.

ABNB Dividends

Airbnb Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.81% with a share float percentage of 58.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Airbnb Inc. having a total of 1,110 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 19.62 million shares worth more than $3.29 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 5.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 17.43 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.92 billion and represent 5.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.61% shares in the company for having 9.04 million shares of worth $1.52 billion while later fund manager owns 7.8 million shares of worth $1.31 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.25% of company’s outstanding stock.