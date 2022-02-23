A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN)

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) has seen 1.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $108.96M, closed the last trade at $1.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -7.81% during that session. The ALZN stock price is -2743.22% off its 52-week high price of $33.55 and -5.93% below the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.47 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) trade information

Sporting -7.81% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the ALZN stock price touched $1.18 or saw a rise of 16.31%. Year-to-date, Alzamend Neuro Inc. shares have moved -37.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) have changed -22.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.25 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1171.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -599.15% from current levels.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -64.13% over the past 6 months, compared to 8.40% for the industry.

ALZN Dividends

Alzamend Neuro Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 45.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.84% with a share float percentage of 1.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alzamend Neuro Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Two Sigma Investments, LP with over 0.17 million shares worth more than $0.53 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Two Sigma Investments, LP held 0.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC, with the holding of over 0.12 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.22 million and represent 0.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.01% shares in the company for having 12332.0 shares of worth $26390.0 while later fund manager owns 5631.0 shares of worth $17343.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.