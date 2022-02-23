A Detailed Analysis Of 1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED)

1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX:GOED) has seen 2.58 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $214.94M, closed the last trade at $1.88 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -6.47% during that session. The GOED stock price is -794.68% off its 52-week high price of $16.82 and 5.85% above the 52-week low of $1.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.35 million shares.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX:GOED) trade information

Sporting -6.47% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the GOED stock price touched $1.88 or saw a rise of 17.54%. Year-to-date, 1847 Goedeker Inc. shares have moved -21.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX:GOED) have changed -4.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.67.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -23.58% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $145 million for the current quarter.

GOED Dividends

1847 Goedeker Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX:GOED)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.43% with a share float percentage of 49.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 1847 Goedeker Inc. having a total of 74 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kanen Wealth Management LLC with over 5.63 million shares worth more than $17.68 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Kanen Wealth Management LLC held 5.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cannell Capital LLC, with the holding of over 5.24 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.44 million and represent 4.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.76% shares in the company for having 2.94 million shares of worth $9.23 million while later fund manager owns 1.4 million shares of worth $4.4 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.32% of company’s outstanding stock.