-80.02% Fall Drives Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) has a beta value of 1.63 and has seen 13.73 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.68B, closed the recent trade at $10.06 per share which meant it lost -$40.29 on the day or -80.02% during that session. The KOD stock price is -1267.79% off its 52-week high price of $137.60 and -390.46% below the 52-week low of $49.34. The 3-month trading volume is 411.10K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.4.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) trade information

Sporting -80.02% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the KOD stock price touched $10.06 or saw a rise of 82.1%. Year-to-date, Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares have moved -40.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) have changed -12.89%.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -45.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -57.73%, compared to 8.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -44.30% and -54.10% for the next quarter.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -132.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.40%.

KOD Dividends

Kodiak Sciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.49% with a share float percentage of 100.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kodiak Sciences Inc. having a total of 248 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 14.68 million shares worth more than $1.24 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC held 28.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 8.12 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $688.11 million and represent 15.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.62% shares in the company for having 1.87 million shares of worth $179.92 million while later fund manager owns 1.36 million shares of worth $130.97 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.64% of company’s outstanding stock.