-4.51 Fall Turns Metromile Inc. (MILE) Into A Losing Stock For Investors

Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) has seen 1.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $180.00M, closed the last trade at $1.27 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -4.51% during that session. The MILE stock price is -1477.17% off its 52-week high price of $20.03 and -3.94% below the 52-week low of $1.32. The 3-month trading volume is 2.72 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Metromile Inc. (MILE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) trade information

Sporting -4.51% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the MILE stock price touched $1.27 or saw a rise of 23.95%. Year-to-date, Metromile Inc. shares have moved -42.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) have changed -16.45%.

Metromile Inc. (MILE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -68.87% over the past 6 months, compared to -0.80% for the industry.

MILE Dividends

Metromile Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.42% with a share float percentage of 85.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Metromile Inc. having a total of 150 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 9.38 million shares worth more than $33.31 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, NEA Management Company, LLC held 7.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Miller Value Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 8.0 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28.41 million and represent 6.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.23% shares in the company for having 6.7 million shares of worth $23.79 million while later fund manager owns 2.67 million shares of worth $9.47 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.08% of company’s outstanding stock.