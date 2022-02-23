-10.66% Fall Drives Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) has seen 25.78 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.79B, closed the last trade at $8.80 per share which meant it lost -$1.05 on the day or -10.66% during that session. The NU stock price is -39.09% off its 52-week high price of $12.24 and 27.27% above the 52-week low of $6.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.30 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) trade information

Sporting -10.66% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the NU stock price touched $8.80 or saw a rise of 25.61%. Year-to-date, Nu Holdings Ltd. shares have moved -6.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) have changed 16.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 49.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.85.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.27, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -81.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 43.18% from current levels.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $401.01 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $443.62 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.21% with a share float percentage of 41.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nu Holdings Ltd. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company.