XL Fleet Corp. Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) has seen 1.74 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $242.59M, closed the recent trade at $1.83 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 8.96% during that session. The XL stock price is -920.77% off its 52-week high price of $18.68 and 9.84% above the 52-week low of $1.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.69 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that XL Fleet Corp. (XL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) trade information

Sporting 8.96% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the XL stock price touched $1.83 or saw a rise of 4.19%. Year-to-date, XL Fleet Corp. shares have moved -49.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) have changed -20.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 69.5% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -227.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -227.87% from the levels at last check today.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -71.23% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -37.20%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.2 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.84 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $10.87 million and $970k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -52.10% for the current quarter and 399.00% for the next.

XL Dividends

XL Fleet Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.56% with a share float percentage of 32.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with XL Fleet Corp. having a total of 157 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.58 million shares worth more than $31.7 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 6.88 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.79 million and represent 4.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.25% shares in the company for having 3.14 million shares of worth $19.34 million while later fund manager owns 2.79 million shares of worth $17.16 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.00% of company’s outstanding stock.