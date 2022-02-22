Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) Future Potential?

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) has a beta value of 0.24 and has seen 0.91 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.69M, closed the recent trade at $0.22 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -22.89% during that session. The AIHS stock price is -954.55% off its 52-week high price of $2.32 and -13.64% below the 52-week low of $0.25. The 3-month trading volume is 320.31K shares.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) trade information

Sporting -22.89% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the AIHS stock price touched $0.22 or saw a rise of 37.07%. Year-to-date, Senmiao Technology Limited shares have moved -21.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) have changed -15.18%.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -51.59% over the past 6 months.

AIHS Dividends

Senmiao Technology Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between February 14 and February 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.75% with a share float percentage of 0.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Senmiao Technology Limited having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC with over 0.14 million shares worth more than $51579.0. As of Dec 30, 2021, CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC held 0.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 0.13 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $49628.0 and represent 0.22% of shares outstanding.