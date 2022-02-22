Why Should You Consider Adding Canaan Inc. (CAN) To Your Portfolio?

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) has seen 1.49 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $956.22M, closed the recent trade at $5.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.47 on the day or -8.20% during that session. The CAN stock price is -643.35% off its 52-week high price of $39.10 and 33.46% above the 52-week low of $3.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.66 million shares.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) trade information

Sporting -8.20% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the CAN stock price touched $5.26 or saw a rise of 10.09%. Year-to-date, Canaan Inc. shares have moved 11.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) have changed 13.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.46.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -28.91% over the past 6 months.

CAN Dividends

Canaan Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.34% with a share float percentage of 17.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Canaan Inc. having a total of 108 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.21 million shares worth more than $25.74 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Toroso Investments, LLC, with the holding of over 2.44 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.89 million and represent 1.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.57% shares in the company for having 2.44 million shares of worth $21.43 million while later fund manager owns 1.6 million shares of worth $13.7 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.03% of company’s outstanding stock.