Why Should You Add ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) To Your Portfolio?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) has seen 3.79 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.20B, closed the last trade at $52.54 per share which meant it lost -$0.76 on the day or -1.43% during that session. The ZI stock price is -50.69% off its 52-week high price of $79.17 and 27.94% above the 52-week low of $37.86. The 3-month trading volume is 4.62 million shares.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) trade information

Sporting -1.43% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the ZI stock price touched $52.54 or saw a rise of 11.49%. Year-to-date, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares have moved -18.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) have changed 9.21%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 21.05%, compared to -8.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 8.30% and 15.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 54.20%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $207.69 million for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $215.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $139.7 million and $145.5 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 48.70% for the current quarter and 47.80% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 53.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.47%.

ZI Dividends

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.43% with a share float percentage of 77.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. having a total of 411 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Carlyle Group Inc. with over 60.76 million shares worth more than $3.72 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Carlyle Group Inc. held 33.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is TA Associates, L.P., with the holding of over 55.85 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.42 billion and represent 30.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.53% shares in the company for having 8.23 million shares of worth $503.53 million while later fund manager owns 5.16 million shares of worth $315.8 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.84% of company’s outstanding stock.