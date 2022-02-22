Why Should You Add Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) To Your Portfolio?

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) has a beta value of 2.10 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $70.76M, closed the recent trade at $0.33 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -5.29% during that session. The SRGA stock price is -766.67% off its 52-week high price of $2.86 and 3.03% above the 52-week low of $0.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.54 million shares.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) trade information

Sporting -5.29% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the SRGA stock price touched $0.33 or saw a rise of 11.46%. Year-to-date, Surgalign Holdings Inc. shares have moved -51.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) have changed -51.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.95.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Surgalign Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -73.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.49%, compared to 12.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -12.70%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20.14 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $21.46 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $26.19 million and $23.39 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -23.10% for the current quarter and -8.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.59% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 26.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

SRGA Dividends

Surgalign Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.01% with a share float percentage of 45.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Surgalign Holdings Inc. having a total of 103 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Krensavage Asset Management, LLC with over 6.33 million shares worth more than $6.9 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Krensavage Asset Management, LLC held 4.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.68 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.1 million and represent 3.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.05% shares in the company for having 4.25 million shares of worth $4.63 million while later fund manager owns 2.94 million shares of worth $3.2 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.11% of company’s outstanding stock.