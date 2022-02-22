Why Should We Buy New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) Stock?

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR) has a beta value of 0.28 and has seen 1.23 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.91M, closed the recent trade at $2.52 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 7.94% during that session. The GBR stock price is -273.41% off its 52-week high price of $9.41 and 12.3% above the 52-week low of $2.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 248.37K shares.

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR) trade information

Sporting 7.94% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the GBR stock price touched $2.52 or saw a rise of 7.69%. Year-to-date, New Concept Energy Inc. shares have moved -2.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR) have changed -7.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 95480.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.16.

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -31.87% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 63.30% over the past 5 years.

GBR Dividends

New Concept Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.83% with a share float percentage of 9.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New Concept Energy Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.21 million shares worth more than $0.89 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 34487.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.15 million and represent 0.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.01% shares in the company for having 0.15 million shares of worth $0.66 million while later fund manager owns 54202.0 shares of worth $0.23 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.06% of company’s outstanding stock.