Why Should Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) Be In Your Portfolio?

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) has a beta value of 2.11 and has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $516.60M, closed the last trade at $23.26 per share which meant it gained $2.97 on the day or 14.64% during that session. The NOTV stock price is -160.79% off its 52-week high price of $60.66 and 46.26% above the 52-week low of $12.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 261.74K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) trade information

Sporting 14.64% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the NOTV stock price touched $23.26 or saw a rise of 27.83%. Year-to-date, Inotiv Inc. shares have moved -44.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -28.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) have changed -20.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $71.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 67.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $64.00 while the price target rests at a high of $75.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -222.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -175.15% from current levels.

Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Inotiv Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1,717.65%, compared to 16.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100.00% and 533.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 376.50%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $74.18 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $110.98 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 31.80% over the past 5 years.

NOTV Dividends

Inotiv Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 07 and February 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.37% with a share float percentage of 77.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inotiv Inc. having a total of 137 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Next Century Growth Investors LLC with over 0.77 million shares worth more than $22.44 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Next Century Growth Investors LLC held 3.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Portolan Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.75 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.81 million and represent 3.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.49% shares in the company for having 0.36 million shares of worth $18.76 million while later fund manager owns 0.3 million shares of worth $14.62 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.24% of company’s outstanding stock.