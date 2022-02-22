Why Should Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) Be In Your Portfolio?

Enfusion Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) has seen 2.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.87B, closed the last trade at $15.52 per share which meant it lost -$1.03 on the day or -6.22% during that session. The ENFN stock price is -49.55% off its 52-week high price of $23.21 and 25.9% above the 52-week low of $11.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 363.49K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

Enfusion Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) trade information

Sporting -6.22% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the ENFN stock price touched $15.52 or saw a rise of 15.42%. Year-to-date, Enfusion Inc. shares have moved -25.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enfusion Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) have changed 7.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -93.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -41.75% from current levels.

Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) estimates and forecasts

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $29.05 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $30.41 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -67.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 54.50%.

ENFN Dividends

Enfusion Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Enfusion Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.90% with a share float percentage of 84.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enfusion Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port with over 1.07 million shares worth more than $22.06 million. As of Oct 30, 2021, AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port held 1.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is American Century Small Cap Growth Fund, with the holding of over 0.37 million shares as of Oct 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.65 million and represent 0.57% of shares outstanding.