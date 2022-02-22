Why Do You Need To Add Latch Inc. (LTCH) To Your Portfolio?

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $799.29M, closed the last trade at $5.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.27 on the day or -4.80% during that session. The LTCH stock price is -219.63% off its 52-week high price of $17.10 and -1.12% below the 52-week low of $5.41. The 3-month trading volume is 1.21 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Latch Inc. (LTCH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.28.

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) trade information

Sporting -4.80% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the LTCH stock price touched $5.35 or saw a rise of 8.7%. Year-to-date, Latch Inc. shares have moved -29.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) have changed -12.30%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.50 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -199.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -40.19% from current levels.

Latch Inc. (LTCH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -46.55% over the past 6 months, compared to 13.20% for the industry.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13.64 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $21.91 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

LTCH Dividends

Latch Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.92% with a share float percentage of 61.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Latch Inc. having a total of 75 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Spruce House Investment Management LLC with over 14.0 million shares worth more than $157.78 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Spruce House Investment Management LLC held 9.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 7.71 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $86.84 million and represent 5.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.84% shares in the company for having 2.61 million shares of worth $29.45 million while later fund manager owns 2.3 million shares of worth $25.88 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.61% of company’s outstanding stock.