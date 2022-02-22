When Will Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Be Worth Investing In?

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) has a beta value of 0.22 and has seen 16.68 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $317.11M, closed the last trade at $3.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -2.45% during that session. The BBIG stock price is -292.77% off its 52-week high price of $12.49 and 38.68% above the 52-week low of $1.95. The 3-month trading volume is 35.40 million shares.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) trade information

Sporting -2.45% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the BBIG stock price touched $3.18 or saw a rise of 16.75%. Year-to-date, Vinco Ventures Inc. shares have moved 33.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) have changed -19.08%.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 32.50% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -43.00% over the past 5 years.

BBIG Dividends

Vinco Ventures Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.30% with a share float percentage of 13.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vinco Ventures Inc. having a total of 74 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp with over 8.81 million shares worth more than $56.47 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp held 6.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.51 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.08 million and represent 1.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.23% shares in the company for having 1.68 million shares of worth $10.79 million while later fund manager owns 0.7 million shares of worth $4.49 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.51% of company’s outstanding stock.