When Will Sea Limited. (SE) Be Worth Investing In?

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has a beta value of 1.45 and has seen 3.31 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $76.77B, closed the recent trade at $128.69 per share which meant it gained $1.0 on the day or 0.79% during that session. The SE stock price is -189.61% off its 52-week high price of $372.70 and 7.21% above the 52-week low of $119.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.05 million shares.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) trade information

Sporting 0.79% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the SE stock price touched $128.69 or saw a rise of 14.09%. Year-to-date, Sea Limited shares have moved -42.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) have changed -24.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.7.

Sea Limited (SE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sea Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -58.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -8.63%, compared to -1.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.30% and 52.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 118.80%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.94 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.98 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.57 billion and $1.76 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 87.60% for the current quarter and 69.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -60.70% over the past 5 years.

SE Dividends

Sea Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.88% with a share float percentage of 78.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sea Limited having a total of 1,214 institutions that hold shares in the company.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc and Sands Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 8.43% shares in the company for having 33.73 million shares of worth $10.75 billion while later fund manager owns 20.47 million shares of worth $6.52 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 5.12% of company’s outstanding stock.