When Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) Will Be A Good Investment?

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $239.30M, closed the recent trade at $1.63 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 5.84% during that session. The EPZM stock price is -573.01% off its 52-week high price of $10.97 and 38.04% above the 52-week low of $1.01. The 3-month trading volume is 2.92 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.54.

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) trade information

Sporting 5.84% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the EPZM stock price touched $1.63 or saw a rise of 2.4%. Year-to-date, Epizyme Inc. shares have moved -38.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) have changed -29.68%.

Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Epizyme Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -68.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.49%, compared to 8.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 16.90% and 24.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 119.50%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.26 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.37 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $8.38 million and $7.63 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -1.40% for the current quarter and -3.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -19.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38.00%.

EPZM Dividends

Epizyme Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.87% with a share float percentage of 95.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Epizyme Inc. having a total of 169 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 15.31 million shares worth more than $78.39 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Primecap Management Company held 14.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RP Management, LLC, with the holding of over 9.17 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46.93 million and represent 8.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 9.44% shares in the company for having 9.8 million shares of worth $41.18 million while later fund manager owns 4.74 million shares of worth $19.92 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.57% of company’s outstanding stock.