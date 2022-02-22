When Does SOS Limited (SOS) Become A Good Investment?

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) has a beta value of 0.41 and has seen 7.59 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $193.58M, closed the recent trade at $0.83 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -9.93% during that session. The SOS stock price is -1400.0% off its 52-week high price of $12.45 and 32.53% above the 52-week low of $0.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.95 million shares.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) trade information

Sporting -9.93% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the SOS stock price touched $0.83 or saw a rise of 14.85%. Year-to-date, SOS Limited shares have moved 11.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 37.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) have changed 17.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.24.

SOS Limited (SOS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -65.44% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -19.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13.03 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $22.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2019. Year-ago sales stood $34.91 million and $7.63 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -62.70% for the current quarter and 200.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.10% over the past 5 years.

SOS Dividends

SOS Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on September 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.58% with a share float percentage of 5.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SOS Limited having a total of 77 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.49 million shares worth more than $7.43 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 1.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 2.04 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.35 million and represent 1.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.96% shares in the company for having 1.74 million shares of worth $3.93 million while later fund manager owns 0.85 million shares of worth $1.92 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.47% of company’s outstanding stock.