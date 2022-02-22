When Does Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) Become A Good Investment?

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) has seen 2.96 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.97M, closed the last trade at $0.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -5.78% during that session. The MKD stock price is -1268.75% off its 52-week high price of $2.19 and 6.25% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.15 million shares.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) trade information

Sporting -5.78% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the MKD stock price touched $0.16 or saw a rise of 10.81%. Year-to-date, Molecular Data Inc. shares have moved -28.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) have changed -13.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.62.

Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -62.11% over the past 6 months.

MKD Dividends

Molecular Data Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.26% with a share float percentage of 3.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Molecular Data Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TB Alternative Assets Ltd. with over 2.29 million shares worth more than $0.5 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. held 1.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, with the holding of over 1.49 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.52 million and represent 0.90% of shares outstanding.