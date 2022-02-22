What Are The Chances Of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Being A Good Investment?

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) has seen 1.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $251.69M, closed the last trade at $0.70 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -3.96% during that session. The LKCO stock price is -328.57% off its 52-week high price of $3.00 and 44.29% above the 52-week low of $0.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.68 million shares.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) trade information

Sporting -3.96% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the LKCO stock price touched $0.70 or saw a rise of 21.35%. Year-to-date, Luokung Technology Corp. shares have moved 15.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) have changed 18.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.16.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -45.68% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.50% over the past 5 years.

LKCO Dividends

Luokung Technology Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.39% with a share float percentage of 5.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Luokung Technology Corp. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sicart Associates LLC with over 3.55 million shares worth more than $4.11 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Sicart Associates LLC held 1.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 0.89 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.03 million and represent 0.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.08% shares in the company for having 0.28 million shares of worth $0.34 million while later fund manager owns 0.28 million shares of worth $0.34 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.