Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Rocket Lab USA Inc.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) has seen 2.42 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.07B, closed the last trade at $8.94 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -1.32% during that session. The RKLB stock price is -138.7% off its 52-week high price of $21.34 and 15.55% above the 52-week low of $7.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.20 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) trade information

Sporting -1.32% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the RKLB stock price touched $8.94 or saw a rise of 12.61%. Year-to-date, Rocket Lab USA Inc. shares have moved -27.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) have changed -8.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.62.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -14.61% over the past 6 months, compared to 1.00% for the industry.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $24.22 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $80 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

RKLB Dividends

Rocket Lab USA Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.45% with a share float percentage of 79.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rocket Lab USA Inc. having a total of 111 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VK Services, LLC with over 115.0 million shares worth more than $1.86 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, VK Services, LLC held 25.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Deer VIII & Co. Ltd., with the holding of over 81.45 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.31 billion and represent 18.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and American Century Focused Dynamic Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.22% shares in the company for having 5.5 million shares of worth $88.72 million while later fund manager owns 0.76 million shares of worth $10.69 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.17% of company’s outstanding stock.