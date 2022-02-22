Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Lower

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) has seen 1.27 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.77B, closed the recent trade at $14.72 per share which meant it lost -$0.48 on the day or -3.16% during that session. The LAZR stock price is -142.87% off its 52-week high price of $35.75 and 21.74% above the 52-week low of $11.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.31 million shares.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) trade information

Sporting -3.16% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the LAZR stock price touched $14.72 or saw a rise of 12.38%. Year-to-date, Luminar Technologies Inc. shares have moved -10.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) have changed 1.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.96 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.14.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -3.31% over the past 6 months, compared to 13.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 123.20%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.59 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.81 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.43 million and $4.83 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 376.60% for the current quarter and 103.10% for the next.

LAZR Dividends

Luminar Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 16 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.63% with a share float percentage of 38.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Luminar Technologies Inc. having a total of 261 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.05 million shares worth more than $281.65 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Canvas GP 1, LLC, with the holding of over 6.91 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $234.85 million and represent 2.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.27% shares in the company for having 5.91 million shares of worth $92.2 million while later fund manager owns 5.25 million shares of worth $81.87 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.02% of company’s outstanding stock.