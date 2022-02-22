Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Squarespace Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) has seen 1.77 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.60B, closed the last trade at $28.10 per share which meant it gained $2.18 on the day or 8.41% during that session. The SQSP stock price is -130.28% off its 52-week high price of $64.71 and 8.61% above the 52-week low of $25.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 348.63K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.15.

Squarespace Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) trade information

Sporting 8.41% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the SQSP stock price touched $28.10 or saw a rise of 19.65%. Year-to-date, Squarespace Inc. shares have moved -4.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Squarespace Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) have changed -7.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $48.23, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35.00 while the price target rests at a high of $73.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -159.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -24.56% from current levels.

Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -35.19% over the past 6 months, compared to 16.90% for the industry.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $205.65 million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $216.84 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

SQSP Dividends

Squarespace Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Squarespace Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.78% with a share float percentage of 82.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Squarespace Inc. having a total of 84 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are General Atlantic, L.P. with over 22.36 million shares worth more than $864.03 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, General Atlantic, L.P. held 24.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd, with the holding of over 19.27 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $744.44 million and represent 21.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.86% shares in the company for having 0.77 million shares of worth $29.91 million while later fund manager owns 0.67 million shares of worth $26.05 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.75% of company’s outstanding stock.