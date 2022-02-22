Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE: CXM) Shares Have Gain 2.25% Over The Past Month

Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM) has seen 3.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.07B, closed the last trade at $11.83 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -1.50% during that session. The CXM stock price is -124.01% off its 52-week high price of $26.50 and 18.68% above the 52-week low of $9.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 973.38K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM) trade information

Sporting -1.50% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the CXM stock price touched $11.83 or saw a rise of 7.43%. Year-to-date, Sprinklr Inc. shares have moved -25.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM) have changed 2.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $27.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -128.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.02% from current levels.

Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -35.18% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.60% for the industry.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $130.38 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $134.71 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022.

CXM Dividends

Sprinklr Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.80% with a share float percentage of 62.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sprinklr Inc. having a total of 75 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Battery Management Corp. with over 45.2 million shares worth more than $791.01 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Battery Management Corp. held 45.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ICONIQ Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 25.53 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $446.81 million and represent 25.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.15% shares in the company for having 1.13 million shares of worth $19.8 million while later fund manager owns 0.85 million shares of worth $16.5 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.87% of company’s outstanding stock.