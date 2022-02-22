Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) has a beta value of 1.83 and has seen 6.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $481.00M, closed the last trade at $1.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -3.82% during that session. The GTE stock price is -9.52% off its 52-week high price of $1.38 and 65.08% above the 52-week low of $0.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.93 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) trade information

Sporting -3.82% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the GTE stock price touched $1.26 or saw a rise of 8.7%. Year-to-date, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares have moved 65.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) have changed 39.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.64, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.99 while the price target rests at a high of $2.94. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -133.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 21.43% from current levels.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 176.26% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.57% over the past 5 years.

GTE Dividends

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.70% with a share float percentage of 18.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gran Tierra Energy Inc. having a total of 90 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are GMT Capital Corp with over 29.13 million shares worth more than $21.52 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, GMT Capital Corp held 7.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a., with the holding of over 8.96 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.62 million and represent 2.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.88% shares in the company for having 6.92 million shares of worth $6.36 million while later fund manager owns 1.92 million shares of worth $1.77 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.52% of company’s outstanding stock.