Shares Of Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) Loss -25.63% In A Month

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) has seen 1.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.29M, closed the last trade at $0.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -6.09% during that session. The AEI stock price is -8261.29% off its 52-week high price of $25.92 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.68 million shares.

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) trade information

Sporting -6.09% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the AEI stock price touched $0.31 or saw a rise of 8.82%. Year-to-date, Alset EHome International Inc. shares have moved -44.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) have changed -25.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.

Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -82.49% over the past 6 months.

AEI Dividends

Alset EHome International Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 04 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 41.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.54% with a share float percentage of 4.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alset EHome International Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.53 million shares worth more than $1.23 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 0.15 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.34 million and represent 0.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.06% shares in the company for having 0.49 million shares of worth $1.14 million while later fund manager owns 56198.0 shares of worth $0.11 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.12% of company’s outstanding stock.