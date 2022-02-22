Shares In AppLovin Corporation (APP) -32.35% Down, YTD

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) has seen 2.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.19B, closed the last trade at $63.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.36 on the day or -0.56% during that session. The APP stock price is -82.04% off its 52-week high price of $116.09 and 22.52% above the 52-week low of $49.41. The 3-month trading volume is 1.99 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AppLovin Corporation (APP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.11.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) trade information

Sporting -0.56% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the APP stock price touched $63.77 or saw a rise of 16.51%. Year-to-date, AppLovin Corporation shares have moved -32.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) have changed -10.06%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $96.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $65.00 while the price target rests at a high of $118.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -85.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1.93% from current levels.

AppLovin Corporation (APP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AppLovin Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -8.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 244.44%, compared to 12.60% for the industry.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $780.39 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $815.36 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -263.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.75%.

APP Dividends

AppLovin Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 55.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.81% with a share float percentage of 40.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AppLovin Corporation having a total of 161 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. with over 108.05 million shares worth more than $7.82 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. held 47.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Spruce House Investment Management LLC, with the holding of over 5.0 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $361.85 million and represent 2.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Manager Directed Port-Spyglass Growth Fd and Blackrock Funds-Technology Oppportunities Port. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.49% shares in the company for having 1.1 million shares of worth $79.59 million while later fund manager owns 1.0 million shares of worth $70.06 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.44% of company’s outstanding stock.