Sabre Corporation (SABR) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has a beta value of 1.88 and has seen 5.64 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.84B, closed the last trade at $11.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.34 on the day or -2.87% during that session. The SABR stock price is -46.53% off its 52-week high price of $16.88 and 38.8% above the 52-week low of $7.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.39 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sabre Corporation (SABR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.44.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) trade information

Sporting -2.87% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the SABR stock price touched $11.52 or saw a rise of 4.64%. Year-to-date, Sabre Corporation shares have moved 34.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) have changed 23.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 48.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $17.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -47.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 21.87% from current levels.

Sabre Corporation (SABR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sabre Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 20.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 54.75%, compared to 16.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 42.90% and 68.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.60%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $496.66 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $590.66 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $313.71 million and $327.48 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 58.30% for the current quarter and 80.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -49.10% over the past 5 years.

SABR Dividends

Sabre Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 113.98% with a share float percentage of 115.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sabre Corporation having a total of 418 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 30.02 million shares worth more than $355.46 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 26.94 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $318.92 million and represent 8.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.81% shares in the company for having 9.07 million shares of worth $107.43 million while later fund manager owns 8.72 million shares of worth $90.54 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.70% of company’s outstanding stock.