Rover Group Inc. (ROVR): What Is Good About Stock?

Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $937.09M, closed the last trade at $5.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -3.45% during that session. The ROVR stock price is -209.94% off its 52-week high price of $15.59 and 8.75% above the 52-week low of $4.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 917.44K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) trade information

Sporting -3.45% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the ROVR stock price touched $5.03 or saw a rise of 8.21%. Year-to-date, Rover Group Inc. shares have moved -48.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) have changed -18.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -257.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -98.81% from current levels.

Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -49.70% over the past 6 months, compared to -4.30% for the industry.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $36.72 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $32.33 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

ROVR Dividends

Rover Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 16 and February 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.76% with a share float percentage of 89.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rover Group Inc. having a total of 86 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Madrona Venture Group, LLC with over 26.46 million shares worth more than $258.02 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Madrona Venture Group, LLC held 14.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Foundry Group, LLC, with the holding of over 20.27 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $197.62 million and represent 11.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.69% shares in the company for having 1.25 million shares of worth $12.86 million while later fund manager owns 1.05 million shares of worth $10.84 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.58% of company’s outstanding stock.