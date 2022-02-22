Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) has seen 14.97 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $58.29B, closed the last trade at $66.37 per share which meant it gained $1.63 on the day or 2.52% during that session. The RIVN stock price is -170.41% off its 52-week high price of $179.47 and 24.66% above the 52-week low of $50.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 17.05 million shares.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

Sporting 2.52% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the RIVN stock price touched $66.37 or saw a rise of 7.17%. Year-to-date, Rivian Automotive Inc. shares have moved -35.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) have changed 2.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 41.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.25.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) estimates and forecasts

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $61.67 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $380.53 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

RIVN Dividends

Rivian Automotive Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.09% with a share float percentage of 79.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rivian Automotive Inc. having a total of 597 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 162.08 million shares worth more than $16.81 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 18.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Amazon.com, Inc., with the holding of over 158.36 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.42 billion and represent 17.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.47% shares in the company for having 4.2 million shares of worth $502.74 million while later fund manager owns 3.06 million shares of worth $366.85 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.34% of company’s outstanding stock.