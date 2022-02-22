Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) Forecast To Gain 16.95% And Reach Consensus Price Target

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) has a beta value of 1.27 and has seen 1.63 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $288.51M, closed the recent trade at $4.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.34% during that session. The RESN stock price is -60.55% off its 52-week high price of $7.00 and 72.94% above the 52-week low of $1.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.40 million shares.

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) trade information

Sporting -0.34% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the RESN stock price touched $4.36 or saw a rise of 0.91%. Year-to-date, Resonant Inc. shares have moved 155.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 252.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) have changed 218.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.95% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.50 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -37.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3.21% from the levels at last check today.

Resonant Inc. (RESN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Resonant Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 78.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.52%, compared to -11.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 10.00% and 18.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.70%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.72 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.68 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $607k and $600k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 183.40% for the current quarter and 180.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.40% over the past 5 years.

RESN Dividends

Resonant Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.14% with a share float percentage of 26.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Resonant Inc. having a total of 76 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 3.76 million shares worth more than $9.1 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, AWM Investment Company, Inc. held 5.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.09 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.07 million and represent 3.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.57% shares in the company for having 1.69 million shares of worth $4.09 million while later fund manager owns 1.3 million shares of worth $3.14 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.97% of company’s outstanding stock.