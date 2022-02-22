Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) has a beta value of 3.37 and has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $93.09M, closed the recent trade at $0.82 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -2.58% during that session. The MARK stock price is -717.07% off its 52-week high price of $6.70 and 10.98% above the 52-week low of $0.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.08 million shares.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) trade information

Sporting -2.58% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the MARK stock price touched $0.82 or saw a rise of 16.3%. Year-to-date, Remark Holdings Inc. shares have moved -15.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) have changed -1.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 78.13% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.75 while the price target rests at a high of $3.75. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -357.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -357.32% from the levels at last check today.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -23.92% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 168.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.27 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.56 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.65 million and $4.77 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 174.80% for the current quarter and 142.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 40.00% over the past 5 years.

MARK Dividends

Remark Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.56% with a share float percentage of 23.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Remark Holdings Inc. having a total of 68 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 4.24 million shares worth more than $4.45 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Armistice Capital, LLC held 4.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.05 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.25 million and represent 3.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.45% shares in the company for having 2.57 million shares of worth $2.7 million while later fund manager owns 1.3 million shares of worth $1.37 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.24% of company’s outstanding stock.