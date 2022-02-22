Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) Shares Have Declined -54.71% Year To Date

Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) has a beta value of 1.65 and has seen 2.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $403.57M, closed the last trade at $6.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.33% during that session. The PRPL stock price is -579.03% off its 52-week high price of $40.81 and 0.67% above the 52-week low of $5.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.21 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.26.

Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) trade information

Sporting -0.33% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the PRPL stock price touched $6.01 or saw a rise of 9.76%. Year-to-date, Purple Innovation Inc. shares have moved -54.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) have changed -32.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.50 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -266.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.49% from current levels.

Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Purple Innovation Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -75.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -110.26%, compared to 8.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -766.70% and -94.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.20%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $181.04 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $201.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $173.89 million and $173.31 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.10% for the current quarter and 16.50% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -167.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.20%.

PRPL Dividends

Purple Innovation Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 02 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 126.23% with a share float percentage of 126.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Purple Innovation Inc. having a total of 202 institutions that hold shares in the company.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are FMR, LLC and Coliseum Capital Management, Llc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 14.33% shares in the company for having 9.53 million shares of worth $200.25 million while later fund manager owns 8.24 million shares of worth $173.18 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 12.39% of company’s outstanding stock.