Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) Disappoints Wall Street With -3.14% Stock Price Loss

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) has seen 13.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.14B, closed the last trade at $29.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.96 on the day or -3.14% during that session. The PTON stock price is -378.13% off its 52-week high price of $141.67 and 23.02% above the 52-week low of $22.81. The 3-month trading volume is 27.93 million shares.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Sporting -3.14% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the PTON stock price touched $29.63 or saw a rise of 15.25%. Year-to-date, Peloton Interactive Inc. shares have moved -17.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) have changed 22.34%.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Peloton Interactive Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -72.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -496.88%, compared to 15.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -811.10% and -666.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.40%.

26 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.16 billion for the current quarter. 26 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.42 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

PTON Dividends

Peloton Interactive Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 02 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.91% with a share float percentage of 80.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Peloton Interactive Inc. having a total of 863 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 28.19 million shares worth more than $2.45 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Baillie Gifford and Company held 10.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 22.29 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.94 billion and represent 8.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.83% shares in the company for having 10.5 million shares of worth $913.8 million while later fund manager owns 7.22 million shares of worth $628.21 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.63% of company’s outstanding stock.