Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) Investors To Make Money Again

Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PAY) has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $411.90M, closed the last trade at $21.21 per share which meant it lost -$2.66 on the day or -11.14% during that session. The PAY stock price is -84.96% off its 52-week high price of $39.23 and -5.04% below the 52-week low of $22.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 416.15K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PAY) trade information

Sporting -11.14% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the PAY stock price touched $21.21 or saw a rise of 31.27%. Year-to-date, Paymentus Holdings Inc. shares have moved -39.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -26.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PAY) have changed -18.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.92.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $34.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $29.00 while the price target rests at a high of $39.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -83.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -36.73% from current levels.

Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Paymentus Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -20.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -44.44%, compared to 12.60% for the industry.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $103.45 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $112.66 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -5.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 28.00%.

PAY Dividends

Paymentus Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PAY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.14% with a share float percentage of 89.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Paymentus Holdings Inc. having a total of 75 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 1.84 million shares worth more than $45.28 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Capital World Investors held 11.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Franklin Resources, Inc., with the holding of over 1.73 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42.72 million and represent 10.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 15.62% shares in the company for having 2.58 million shares of worth $63.65 million while later fund manager owns 0.82 million shares of worth $20.95 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.95% of company’s outstanding stock.