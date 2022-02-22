PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -6.92% Fall

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) has a beta value of 0.24 and has seen 1.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $139.80M, closed the last trade at $1.48 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -6.92% during that session. The PAVM stock price is -555.41% off its 52-week high price of $9.70 and 7.43% above the 52-week low of $1.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.88 million shares.

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) trade information

Sporting -6.92% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the PAVM stock price touched $1.48 or saw a rise of 22.17%. Year-to-date, PAVmed Inc. shares have moved -39.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) have changed -10.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.27.

PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PAVmed Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -75.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -27.91%, compared to 12.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 11.80% and -38.50% for the next quarter.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $710k for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $670k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -35.80% over the past 5 years.

PAVM Dividends

PAVmed Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.52% with a share float percentage of 29.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PAVmed Inc. having a total of 139 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.7 million shares worth more than $40.17 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 5.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.16 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35.56 million and represent 4.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.30% shares in the company for having 2.03 million shares of worth $17.3 million while later fund manager owns 1.69 million shares of worth $9.16 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.92% of company’s outstanding stock.