MP Materials Corp. (MP) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) has seen 2.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.39B, closed the last trade at $41.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.29 on the day or -0.70% during that session. The MP stock price is -28.37% off its 52-week high price of $53.03 and 43.89% above the 52-week low of $23.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.48 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MP Materials Corp. (MP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.19.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) trade information

Sporting -0.70% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the MP stock price touched $41.31 or saw a rise of 6.33%. Year-to-date, MP Materials Corp. shares have moved -9.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) have changed -2.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $51.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $37.00 while the price target rests at a high of $58.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -40.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.43% from current levels.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MP Materials Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 33.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 192.59%, compared to 12.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 5.60% and 92.30% for the next quarter.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $81.84 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $94 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $42.18 million and $59.97 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 94.00% for the current quarter and 56.70% for the next.

MP Dividends

MP Materials Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 16 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.53% with a share float percentage of 84.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MP Materials Corp. having a total of 372 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JHL Capital Group, LLC with over 41.93 million shares worth more than $1.35 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, JHL Capital Group, LLC held 23.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is QVT Financial LP, with the holding of over 20.13 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $648.74 million and represent 11.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.56% shares in the company for having 2.78 million shares of worth $89.45 million while later fund manager owns 2.44 million shares of worth $78.56 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.37% of company’s outstanding stock.