Motus GI Holdings Inc. Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) has a beta value of 2.41 and has seen 2.49 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.71M, closed the last trade at $0.35 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or 2.08% during that session. The MOTS stock price is -682.86% off its 52-week high price of $2.74 and 8.57% above the 52-week low of $0.32. The 3-month trading volume is 1.68 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) trade information

Sporting 2.08% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the MOTS stock price touched $0.35 or saw a rise of 46.15%. Year-to-date, Motus GI Holdings Inc. shares have moved -24.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) have changed -12.47%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 81.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.40 while the price target rests at a high of $2.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -614.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -300.0% from current levels.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Motus GI Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -52.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 35.00%, compared to 4.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 16.70% and 60.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 349.00%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $140k for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $200k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $36k and $51k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 288.90% for the current quarter and 292.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.30% over the past 5 years.

MOTS Dividends

Motus GI Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.42% with a share float percentage of 7.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Motus GI Holdings Inc. having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Oracle Investment Management Inc with over 2.95 million shares worth more than $2.03 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Oracle Investment Management Inc held 6.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 1.8 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.24 million and represent 3.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.93% shares in the company for having 0.45 million shares of worth $0.31 million while later fund manager owns 0.22 million shares of worth $0.13 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.45% of company’s outstanding stock.