Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Investors To Make Money Again

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) has a beta value of 1.75 and has seen 1.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $743.27M, closed the last trade at $6.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -1.76% during that session. The LWLG stock price is -202.53% off its 52-week high price of $20.30 and 84.35% above the 52-week low of $1.05. The 3-month trading volume is 1.41 million shares.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) trade information

Sporting -1.76% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the LWLG stock price touched $6.71 or saw a rise of 11.71%. Year-to-date, Lightwave Logic Inc. shares have moved -54.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) have changed -18.37%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.71, which means that the shares’ value could drop -147.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.71 while the price target rests at a high of $2.71. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 59.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 59.61% from current levels.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -7.45% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.90% over the past 5 years.

LWLG Dividends

Lightwave Logic Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 30 and April 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.98% with a share float percentage of 1.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lightwave Logic Inc. having a total of 51 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are UMB Bank NA/MO with over 0.25 million shares worth more than $2.33 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, UMB Bank NA/MO held 0.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is First Foundation Advisors, with the holding of over 0.2 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.89 million and represent 0.19% of shares outstanding.